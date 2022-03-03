A series of large explosions rocked Kyiv during a live broadcast early this morning (Thursday).

The dark night sky was lit up with flashes during CBS' live report, as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with missiles.

Charlie D'Agata draws his report to an end with the Kyiv skyline as a backdrop.

The sky is brightened by an orange light before falling dark again.

"What the hell was that?” D’Agata asks.

"It was like lightning."

The sky lights up orange again with the echo of what sounds to be bombs landing.

