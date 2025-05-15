The Los Angeles Chargers have scored their first win of the NFL season with their incredible Minecraft schedule release video blowing up on social media.

The video game-inspired clip clocked up millions of views online within hours of being posted.

The nearly five-minute clip takes some lighthearted digs at upcoming opponents like the Colts, Steelers and hated rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not the first time the Chargers social media team has scored a huge success. Their anime-style 2022 effort is widely hailed as the best ever schedule release by football fans.

The Chargers open their season in Brazil on September 5 against division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs.