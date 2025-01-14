Jay Leno volunteers to serve food for LA firefighters braving fast-moving blazes

Jay Leno volunteered to serve food to firefighters braving the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer Erik Scott thanked the TV host and comedian for his assistance, writing on X: "We're grateful for his kindness and the support from our community during this challenging time."

Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds that are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across Southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.