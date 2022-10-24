Keir Starmer says Labour won’t reverse Brexit: ‘It’s a straight no from me’

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour would not push to reverse the Brexit vote should they get into government.

“It’s a straight no from me, we’re not going back into the EU, that isn’t the position of my party, that isn’t what an incoming Labour government would do,” the opposition leader said during an appearance on LBC.

“We do think that we should make Brexit work.”

Mr Starmer also suggested Labour would focus on “reducing barriers to trade” and “fixing problems in relation to protocol in Northern Ireland”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.