Labour’s West Lancashire by-election winner Ashley Dalton takes aim at Tories

Ashley Dalton called for a general election as she comfortably secured her seat in the West Lancashire by-election.

The new Labour MP told the Conservative Party to "move out of the way" as she made a speech to her new constituents.

She was elected in the place of former MP Rosie Cooper, who held the seat for 17 years before resigning.

Dalton, who works with local charities, said the people of West Lancashire "have spoken" and have no confidence in the Tories to govern.

She spoke of the need to address issues such as child poverty and ambulance wait times.

