Wes Streeting apologises to constituents for ‘voting to take money from you’

Wes Streeting apologised to his constituents for "going into work to vote for something that will take money away from you" but defended Labour's plan to limit the winter fuel allowance.

"It's also important to say to people why, when you're taking something away, why that choice is necessary," the health secretary told Sir Trevor Phillips on Sunday, 8 September.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer continues his defence of the cut and faces a rebellion from backbenchers this week in a vote on his decision to withdraw the payment from millions of pensioners.