Labubu thieves steal thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles from LA store

Four men broke into a store in Los Angeles and stole thousands of dollars worth of Labubus, a sought-after collectible toy.

In CCTV footage shared by One Stop Sales on Thursday (7 August), the thieves can be heard smashing through the door and breaking into the shop, where they proceeded to grab merchandise from both the front and the back of the store.

Posting the footage online, the shop said: “Today we got robbed and they took all of our inventory, trashed our store, we are still in shock.”

Officers from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station arrived on the scene at 1.30am on Wednesday (6 August) but the suspects had already fled the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma.