A major wildfire has begun spreading across the North Yorkshire Moors, with an estimated 2000 acres ablaze.

Footage shared by the North Moors Moorland Organisation on Tuesday (26 August) shows flames rising from Langdale Moor. ​​The original blaze broke out two weeks ago but is once again spreading.

Gamekeepers at the national park have been trying to back burn the fire to stop it from spreading further, whilst fire brigades and local farmers have teamed up to try and tame the blaze.

Fire crews have urged people to avoid the area as they work to put fire breaks in at the scene.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday: "We have 9 appliances plus special appliances at the scene and partner agencies are assisting with drones.”