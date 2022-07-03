Protesters storm parliament headquarters in Libya

Protesters in Libya stormed a parliament building in Tobruk on Friday (1 July) during demonstrations against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock.

Senior United Nations official Stephanie Williams condemned the storming of the House of Representatives on Twitter.

"The people's right to peacefully protest should be respected and protected but riots and acts of vandalism...are totally unacceptable", Williams said.

Conflict has ravaged the country since the dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

