Donald Trump’s education secretary was interrupted as the sound system at a national youth conservative conference in Washington DC was hacked on Wednesday (6 August).

Linda McMahon was speaking when a robotic voice blared out throughout the venue: “McMahon is a corrupt billionaire who knows nothing about education.”

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who was hosting the event, jokingly accused “a few liberal senators” of working with the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to disrupt McMahon.

As she continued to speak, “Entrance of the Gladiators,” a song commonly associated with clowns, played out of the speakers, with McMahon later stopping to chuckle.