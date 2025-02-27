Last-known CCTV footage of missing woman Lisa Dorrian released

CCTV footage of Lisa Dorrian’s last know movements has been released on the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The 25-year-old from Bangor was last seen alive on 27 February, 2005 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park and is believed to have been murdered.

Despite extensive searches in multiple locations and campaigning by her family, Ms Dorrian’s body has never been found.

Twenty years on, her family and police have issued a fresh appeal for information to help find her - including the CCTV footage and a £20,000 reward for information.