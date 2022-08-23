Police at scene after nine-year-old girl fatally shot in Liverpool

Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in Liverpool on the morning of Tuesday, 23 August.

Merseyside Police said the child suffered a gunshot injury to the chest after a man fired a gun inside a house in Knotty Ash at around 10pm on Monday night.

Officials said the girl was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died.

A man and woman were also injured during the shooting on Kingsheath Avenue.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

