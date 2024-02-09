Watch live: Rio Carnival kicks off as Carmelitas group take to the streets

Watch live as the popular Carmelitas carnival group performs in Rio as Carnival kicks off.

The popular carnival officially opened today, Friday 9 February, with colourful and vibrant performers taking to the streets over the next six days.

The Carmelitas block party is one of many annual parties in which Rio revellers take part in across the city’s neighbourhoods.

It began earlier today with Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes handing over the keys of the city to King Momo, or the King of Misrule, who officially opened the 2024 Carnival.

King Momo’s appearance marks the beginning of Carnival festivities, and the figure, traditionally a “tall, fat man” is chosen to be given the key.

Rio Carnival is one of the biggest, boldest and brightest events in the Brazilian calendar. The annual event which kicks off from today until Wednesday 14 February, will take the country’s tourism capital by storm.