‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

People in Liz Truss’s constituency of South West Norfolk have given damning reviews of their MP’s time as prime minister so far.

After just six weeks in office, Ms Truss’s premiership has been turbulent, with the mini-Budget sending the pound tumbling and a number of Conservative MPs publicly calling for her resignation.

Gordon McInnes, 69, said Ms Truss had “lost the plot.”

“We’re going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now,” the retired school careers adviser said.

