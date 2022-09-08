Fracking explained: How shale gas is extracted

Liz Truss has revealed that she will reverse the ban on fracking, in a controversial move to stimulate more domestic gas supplies.

The process, which is more properly known as hydraulic fracturing, involves liquid being pumped deep underground at high pressure to fracture shale rock and release gas or oil trapped within it.

This video explains what happens during fracking.

The new prime minister has set out plans to help people in the UK with soaring energy bills, cofirming that she will allow developers to seek planning permission "where there is local support."

