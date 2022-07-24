Liz Truss blames Dover gridlock on French authorities

Liz Truss has blamed French authorities as the reason for the ongoing chaos at Dover port, and denies Brexit has anything to do with it.

Queues have been long and slow for a number of days.

“The fact is that the French authorities have not put enough people on the border, and I’m in touch with the French authorities,” she said during a campaign rally in Kent.

“I’m very clear that we need to see action from them to resolve the terrible situation that people are facing.”

