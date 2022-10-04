Liz Truss has apologised for not being “more specific” when discussing the government’s Energy Price Guarantee on radio interviews last week.

Speaking to LBC today, 4 October, the prime minister clarified comments she made during appearances on local BBC radio stations, in which she claimed that the maximum amount households will pay is £2,500 under the guarantee.

“I was talking about the typical bill, what we’re actually doing is capping it per unit of energy... I’m sorry I wasn’t more specific,” Ms Truss told Nick Ferrari.

