Liz Truss claims UK ‘heading for recession’ if Rishi Sunak’s tax plans are followed

Liz Truss suggested the UK is “heading for recession” if Rishi Sunak’s tax plans are followed.

The two Conservative leadership candidates clashed in their first TV debate on Monday evening (25 July), following bitter clashes over the weekend.

When quizzed on her approach to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis, Ms Truss attacked her rival’s plan.

“Everybody thinks that putting up taxes at this moment is going to hurt the economy,” she said.

“You can’t put up taxes and get growth, if we follow Rishi’s plans, we are headed for a recession.”

