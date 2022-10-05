Conservatives have reacted to Liz Truss’s conference speech with praise, with some delegates suggesting she is “underestimated” and a “real crowd pleaser”.

The prime minister addressed the crowd in Birmingham and while her speech was briefly disrupted by two protestors, it still went down well with Tories.

“It was a very good speech, she’s got the potential to be a great prime minister, the way she attacks Labour,” one said.

“She’s got the potential to be a great statesman - or stateswoman - for this country.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.