Liz Truss says scrapping of 45p tax for wealthiest is to tackle high energy bills

Liz Truss has defended the scrapping of the 45 per cent income tax rate announced in her new government’s mini-Budget last week, saying it will help ease the energy bill crisis.

Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire, the prime minister said her priority is “making sure the British public is protected” from “economic shocks.”

When asked about the binning of the highest rate of income tax, she said that “what is fair” is due to the government “stepping in,” the energy price guarantee will prevent bills from soaring up into the thousands.

