Liz Truss launches Tory leadership bid, promises to cut taxes in campaign video

Liz Truss has launched her bid to become Conservative Party leader - and prime minister - announcing her intent with a promise to cut taxes.

The foreign secretary has become the 10th person to declare her interest in replacing Boris Johnson.

“As prime minister, I will lead a government committed to core Conservative principles,” Ms Truss’ campaign video claims.

“Low taxes, a firm grip on spending, driving growth in the economy and giving people the opportunity to achieve anything they want to achieve.”

