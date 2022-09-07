Ian Blackford has labelled Liz Truss’s energy plans a “Truss tax that households and businesses will be paying for years to come”.

The new prime minister took questions at the dispatch box in her first PMQs on Wednesday (7 September), with much of the discussion dominated by the living crisis.

After ruling out a windfall tax on oil giants, Ms Truss was accused by Sir Keir Starmer of making working people “foot the bill” before her plans were further attacked by Mr Blackford.

