Rishi Sunak has ‘cost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs’, Keir Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer told Rishi Sunak that he has “cost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs” as he attacked the prime minister over local election results on Wednesday (10 May).

In last week’s vote, Labour took control of 22 local authorities, while the Conservatives lost 1,063 seats and 48 councils.

“Mr Speaker, this time last week the prime minister had to correct the record on misleading claims he made on employment numbers,” Sir Keir began.

“Can he provide a further update now he’s cost 1,000 Tory councillors their jobs?”

