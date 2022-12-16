Three people remain in a critical condition after being injured in a crowd crush at Brixton O2 Academy in south London.

One person has been arrested following the incident at a gig for Nigerian Afrobeats artist Asake, which saw five others hospitalised.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an “urgent investigation” into what happened after receiving reports a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue.

Footage shared on social media showed huge crowds building up outside the venue and clashes with police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.