‘Spy balloon’ flown over Chinese embassy in London

Internet pranksters have flown a makeshift “spy balloon” over the Chinese embassy in London.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, both 29, flew a £20 weather balloon with a GoPro attached to it over the building in Marylebone.

It comes after the United States shot down a suspected “Chinese spy balloon” on Saturday, 4 February off the east coast, with three more “high-altitude objects” shot down since in Alaska, Canada’s Yukon territory, and Lake Huron on the US-Canada border.

The duo’s stunt prompted a response from armed police, who told them the stunt may offend people inside the embassy.

