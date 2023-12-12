Crowds pack Columbia Road for Christmas carols forcing cancellation of event

Jump to content

Crowds pack London’s Columbia Road for Christmas carols forcing cancellation of event

Huge crowds packed onto London’s Columbia Road for the weekly Christmas carols on Wednesday, 6 December, forcing organisers to cancel the much-loved event for the rest of the year.

Footage filmed by TikTok user @nellymclean shows scores of people packing onto the road last week for the sing-along organised by St Peter’s Church in Bethnal Green.

“Social media ruined Wednesday night Christmas carols,” she said.

In a statement, the church said: “The crowds of over 7,000 present last week were of such volume on the road that there was a danger to public safety.

“This decision is in support of our community which had become dangerously overrun.”

