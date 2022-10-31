Two killed after car chase ends in fatal moped collision and shooting

Two men have died after a car chase which ended with a Deliveroo driver being knocked off his moped and another man fatally shot.

The victims, both in their 20s, were killed in Brixton, London, shortly before 8pm on Sunday (30 October).

Locals heard the shots ring out and vehicles crashing.

Police believe the moped driver was not an “intended target” and was “tragically” caught up in the violent incident.

The victims have not yet been named.

