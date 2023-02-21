Kitchen destroyed after cheese on toast fail sparks fire

The London Fire Brigade have shared footage of the disastrous consequences the improper preparation of cheese on toast can have.

This video shows the aftermath of a blaze which absolutely destroyed a kitchen in Avery Hill, South East London.

In a tweet sharing the video, the LFB said the fire was started by someone trying to make their snack by turning the toaster on its side.

“Having cheese on toast for brunch? Don’t be tempted to cook it in the toaster,” they said.

