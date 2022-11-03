London roads flooded as torrential rain hits capital overnight

Flooding hit London overnight on Wednesday, leaving roads around the capital submerged amid torrential rain.

Kilburn and Finchley Road in northwest London were among the places affected, with the water “ankle deep” in some areas.

Footage shows traffic passing through deep puddles, while Tube passengers were faced with flooding at the entrance to Finchley Road station.

London Fire Brigade tweeted to confirm that water has been rising in some areas of the capital, urging Londoners not to drive or walk through flooded streets.

