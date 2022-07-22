Sadiq Khan thanks London Fire Brigade for tackling ‘unprecidented’ heatwave fires

Devastating fires across London during the hottest day on record were “unprecedented”, the head of London Fire Brigade has said.

Andy Roe, London fire commissioner, met with Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, at Plaistow Fire Station on Thursday to pay tribute to the work of firefighters during the extreme heat.

Mr Khan expressed pride in the “nimbleness” of the fire service, which saw its busiest day since the Second World War on Tuesday as a result of the extreme temperatures, with crews attending 1,146 incidents on that day alone.

