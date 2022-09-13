Police officer warns man against writing ‘not my King’ on placard in London

A man was warned against writing “not my King” on a sign by a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

Barrister Paul Powlesland, 36, said he was told he risked being arrested if he wrote the phrase on a placard.

The interaction follows the arrest of a heckler who shouted at Prince Andrew in Edinburgh and the charge of a woman who held up a sign saying “abolish monarchy” at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III.

“The public absolutely have a right to protest... we have been making this clear to all officers,” the Metropolitan Police said.

