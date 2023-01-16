The family of a London mother who vanished ten years ago have made a desperate plea for information as they described the “endless nightmare” of their lives without her.

Lisa Pour, who would now be 50, disappeared after seeing a probation officer in Willesden Green on the afternoon of 16 January 2013.

Police cannot rule out she has come to harm.

Her daughter, Lauren-Holly and father, Reza Pour, spoke of the “hope” they still have of one day finding out Lisa is alive.

