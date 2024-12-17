Sadiq Khan is ‘tackling’ homelessness with charity football game

London mayor Sadiq Khan spoke about the need to work together to tackle homelessness in London at a charity football match on Monday (16 December).

The mayor was speaking at his inaugural mixed charity football match to raise money for homelessness charities, which is held in partnership with the Chelsea Foundation.

The ‘London vs Homelessness’ match took place at Kingsmeadow, the home of Chelsea FC Women, with all players pledging to do a volunteer shift for the charity Crisis.

The match took place between cross-bench politicians and journalists. The final score ended in a 7-3 win for the journalists team.