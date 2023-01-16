Suella Braverman says PC Carrick abuse represents ‘breach of trust’ by Met Police

Suella Braverman has said the sexual abuse a Metropolitan Police officer subjected multiple women to across two decades “represents a breach of trust”.

PC David Carrick on Monday pleaded guilty to 49 offences - including 24 counts of rape - relating to 12 victims.

“It’s clear that today is a sobering day for the Metropolitan Police service and indeed the whole policing family throughout the country,” the home secretary said.

“This appalling incident represents a breach of trust. It will affect people’s confidence in the police and it’s clear standards and cultures need to change.”

Sign up for our newsletters.