Hundreds brave torrential rain for Palestine solidarity protest in London

Protesters braved heavy rain in London on Saturday (19 July) for the "National March for Palestine" demonstration in the capital.

"It's more important than ever that we continue to show solidarity with Palestine and pressure our government to stop arming Israel," the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement.

It came as a series of "lift the ban" protests campaigning to de-proscribe Palestine Action were due to take place across the country, coordinated by Defend Our Juries, which is supporting the campaign to de-proscribe the group.

A High Court hearing will be held on Monday during which the co-founder of the group, Huda Ammori, will ask for the green light to challenge the Home Secretary’s decision to ban the group under anti-terror laws.