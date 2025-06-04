A police helicopter and multiple officers on motorcycles chase down a mobile phone snatcher through the streets of London in dramatic helicopter and bodycam footage.

Video released on Wednesday (4 June) shows the thief, who stole an iPhone 16 Pro Max, riding an e-bike through busy streets across the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said that within minutes of the victim making the call, they pursued the thief.

Within an hour, officers managed to catch up to the suspect, who jumped off his bike and lay face down on the ground as he was placed under arrest.

Police said the man pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including robbery, dangerous driving, and driving without insurance.