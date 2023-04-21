Extinction Rebellion begins several days of protest on streets of central London

Extinction Rebellion has begun several days of protest in central London as the climate activist group attempts to abandon disruptive tactics and focus on “relationships over roadblocks”.

Groups of protesters chanted and danced outside government departments in Westminster on Friday 21 April as they called for more action to tackle the climate crisis during action dubbed “The Big One”.

More than 30,000 people have said they will attend the demonstrations taking place between April 21 and April 24.

