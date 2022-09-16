David Beckham queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

David Beckham joined thousands of people in London queueing to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The former England footballer, 47, waited in line for 13 hours, joining the five-mile-long queue at 2.15am on Friday, 16 September, reaching parliament just after 3.15pm.

Mr Beckham was appointed an OBE for services to football in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2003.

“It is emotional for everybody involved. Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed just by everyone,” Mr Beckham said.

