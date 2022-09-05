A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.

Footage, shared by Paul Curphey, shows the barefoot individual scaling part of the 1,016ft building in central London on Sunday (4 September).

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.

