High-speed train narrowly misses pedestrian crossing tracks after ignoring warnings

Network Rail have released footage of the moment a pedestrian narrowly missed being hit by a high-speed train on the West Coast main line.

In the terrifying video, a man can be seen crossing the tracks as an Avanti service from London to Glasgow speeds past, missing him by a few feet.

The near miss happened at a footpath level crossing near Runcorn, Cheshire, where trains can reach speeds of 125mph.

According to Network Rail, the entrance to the footpath crossing displays a red warning light when it is unsafe to cross, which the man ignored.

