Protestors gather in London to call for UK to rejoin EU

Thousands of protesters marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the European Union on Saturday (22 October).

The National Rejoin March, organised by lorry driver Peter Corr, saw protestors walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square.

Attendees carried signs saying “Brexit was never going to work”, “For lower bills #rejoin the EU” and “We voted romaine”.

The UK left the EU in January 2020 following the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.