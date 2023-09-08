The route of a Bidfood delivery lorry believed to be the one 21-year-old fugitive Daniel Abed Khalife escaped under on Wednesday (6 September) has been revealed.

The lorry drove from HMP Wandsworth through the busy local high street, and then continued to drive west to Putney.

By the time the lorry was stopped by police in Putney, the driver was heading back to the prison after receiving a phone call from the company.

Chilling CCTV footage which surfaced two days after the escape shows the lorry driving down a busy road near the area in which police stopped the vehicle.

The police confirmed on Friday (8 September) that Khalife is thought to have been seen on Wednesday fleeing a lorry at a roundabout in Wandsworth.