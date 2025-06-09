An Australian TV reporter was struck by a rubber bullet fired by the LAPD while reporting live near the frontline of protests in Los Angeles.

9News US Correspondent Lauren Tomasi was shot in the leg by a police officer guarding the downtown area, just seconds after finishing a live cross to Australia on Sunday (8 June).

“After hours of standing off this situation has now rapidly deteriorated,” she says, as officers began firing rubber bullets at protesters. The camera then captures one officer turning his weapon on Tomasi and firing.

“F***, you shot the reporter!” an onlooker is heard shouting.

The incident occurred on the third day of unrest in LA.