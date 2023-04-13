Louisville shooting: Mother of gunman makes 911 call before son kills five

Audio reveals how the mother of the Louisville shooter called 911 in a panic, informing the operator that her son “has a gun and is heading toward” the bank where he worked and killed five people.

Connor Sturgeon, 25, used an AR-15 assault-style rifle to shoot 13 people at the Old National Bank on Monday, 10 April.

The caller identifies herself as Sturgeon’s mother, telling authorities: “I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid.”

Sturgeon’s parents have spoken out to denounce his “senseless acts of violence.”

