Lucy Letby seen partying at wedding whilst on bail for baby murders in new images

Newly shared images show Lucy Letby smiling and dancing at a friend’s wedding whilst she was on bail for the suspected murder of eight babies.

Appearing in the ITV documentary Lucy Letby: Beyond Reasonable Doubt?, which premiered on Sunday (3 August), childhood friend Dawn Howe shared a stack of photos that features the former nurse, who is currently serving 15 whole-life sentences.

Showing the wedding photos, which depicts the 35-year-old dressed in a red top and grey skirt, Howe said: “The wedding photos are definitely my favourite.”

She added: “I am just so glad she could be there because it was while she was on bail, she had to get special permission to be allowed to come from the police.”