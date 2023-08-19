A friend of Lucy Letby has revealed that her friends have 'stood by her' and 'won't believe she's guilty until she says she is', in revelations taken from BBC's Panorama - which was filmed before her guilty verdict.

In the programme, Dawn, who met Letby at secondary school, described the nurse as 'goofy' and 'kind'.

"It is the most out of character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy", she said.

"Think of your most kind gentle soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies."