Luigi Mangione’s new police mugshot has been put up for sale emblazoned on stickers and t-shirts.

The 26-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside his Manhattan hotel on 4 December.

Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail without bond as he awaits extradition to New York where he faces a murder charge. He also faces charges for gun law violations in Pennsylvania.

After the Altoona Police Department posted updated mugshots of the suspect, merchandise bearing the images was put up for sale online.

Mangione was denied bail, is fighting extradition, and will remain in a Pennsylvania jail. He is set to plead not guilty to all charges, his attorney Thomas Dickey told NewsNation on Tuesday.