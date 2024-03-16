Watch: M25 drone footage shows workers demolishing bridge as motorway remains closed

Drone footage has captured workers demolishing a bridge and installing a new gantry on a section of the M25 in Surrey.

Drivers have been warned to “stay at home” as the unprecedented closure of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11, is expected to cause a “carmageddon” of gridlocked traffic.

Miles-long tailbacks had already begun on Saturday (16 March) in the run-up to the five-mile closure.

Junctions 10 and 11 will remain shut off until 6am on Monday while the bridge is demolished and a new gantry is installed.