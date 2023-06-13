Nottingham: Keir Starmer sends thoughts to those affected by incident

Sir Keir Starmer has sent his thoughts to those affected by the “major incident” declared in Nottingham today (13 June).

Three people have been found dead in what police described as a “horrific and tragic incident.”

Two people were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road just after 4am.

A third man was found dead in Magdala Road.

Authorities confirmed that a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nottingham police believe that the three incidents are “all linked,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.