The Colombian Navy on Monday rescued a man from Dominica who said he had been adrift aboard a sailboat for 24 days in the Caribbean Sea.

Elvis Francois had left San Martin Island and was helped near the department of La Guajira, in the far north of Colombia.

The sailor had scrawled the word “Help” on the hull of his sailboat and was eventually located from the air and helped at sea by a merchant ship.

“I only had a bottle of tomato sauce that was in the boat,” Francois said after his ordeal.

